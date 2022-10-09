Bowling Green comes together for 10th annual suicide prevention walk

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community members young and old banded together at Ephram White Park, in the fight for suicide prevention.

“This is the 10th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. We are coming together to be smart about mental health, are coming together to walk for those who have passed from suicide, we’re just coming here to support friends and family,” said Katelyn Simpson, Chair of the Bowling Green Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide

The walk also acted as a fundraiser, where an estimated $30,000 was raised for various suicide prevention and mental health projects at both a local and national level.

“We’re trying to get a lot of resources into the school systems and to the local businesses, we want to teach people how to recognize signs,” Simpson said. “There’s the new 988 number that should take place instead of 911 for mental health crises and substance abuse.”

Though the main purpose of the walk is to help those who have lost someone to suicide, or thought about it themselves, find a sense of community.

“You don’t know the people, but you know they’ve been through something, life changes,” said Monica Martin, a volunteer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “It’s really great to make new friends and just be there for each other.”

Martin lost her brother to suicide in 2009.

“It actually opened up my heart and I became a better person,” Martin said. “I watched the pain that my mother went through, it’s very eye opening to what’s going on with other people.”

Since the loss of her brother, Martin has become a strong advocate for suicide prevention and emphasizing the importance of mental health.

“I basically go up to somebody and introduce myself and tell them what I’ve been through. That’s every time we have a meeting where I work, I mention suicide prevention, and mental health. Mental health is so important in our society right now.”

She hopes others who have lost loved ones to suicide will come to walks in the future to help with the healing process.

“When you have to grieve from a suicide, it’s a totally different grief than you’ve ever experienced in your life,” Martin said. “When you can share that with somebody that is here, then it just creates more powerful healing.”

For more information suicide prevention, or to make a donation to the Out of the Darkness Walk, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

If you, or a loved one, are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or text “TALK” to 741741.

