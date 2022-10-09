Hart County leaders issue burn ban

Burn ban issued
Burn ban issued(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Hart County has now joined an ever growing list of counties to issue a burn ban effective until further notice.

Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate issued the ban Friday and the ban impacts all outdoor burning with the exception of campfires in an established campground.

Violations carry a penalty of up to $500 fine and up to 365 days in jail or both a fine and jail time.

