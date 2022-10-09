Jackson’s Orchard annual Pumpkin Fest to last two more weekends in October

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend and the next two weekends, Jackson’s Orchard is hosting their annual fall Pumpkin Fest.

Jackson’s Orchard has been a family favorite in Bowling Green since 1966.

Whether you like hay rides, apple cider or picking your very own pumpkin- there’s something for everyone at the fest.

This year they have a face painting booth, bouncy house, a petting zoo, pony rides, hay rides and so many other opportunities to get out and enjoy this fall weather.

Jonathan Price, co-owner and grandson of Jackson’s Orchard says, ”Starting the last weekend in September and running most of the weekends through October, we have our Pumpkin Fest, which highlights pumpkins here in the yard. There’s a barn full of apples, fresh apple cider, the concession stand is open, there’s a playground for the kids, a petting zoo, hayrides to the pumpkin patch... so a lot of fall activities.”

Even though the fest is pumpkin themed, there are still opportunities to pick your own apples, and browse all of their fresh apple products- like pies and preservatives.

The final weekend for the 2022 fest is October 22nd and 23rd.

