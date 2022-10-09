Jackson’s Orchard annual Pumpkin Fest to last two more weekends in October

Baby poses for photo at Jackson's Orchard annual Pumpkin Fest.
Baby poses for photo at Jackson's Orchard annual Pumpkin Fest.(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend and the next two weekends, Jackson’s Orchard is hosting their annual fall Pumpkin Fest.

Jackson’s Orchard has been a family favorite in Bowling Green since 1966.

Whether you like hay rides, apple cider or picking your very own pumpkin- there’s something for everyone at the fest.

This year they have a face painting booth, bouncy house, a petting zoo, pony rides, hay rides and so many other opportunities to get out and enjoy this fall weather.

Jonathan Price, co-owner and grandson of Jackson’s Orchard says, ”Starting the last weekend in September and running most of the weekends through October, we have our Pumpkin Fest, which highlights pumpkins here in the yard. There’s a barn full of apples, fresh apple cider, the concession stand is open, there’s a playground for the kids, a petting zoo, hayrides to the pumpkin patch... so a lot of fall activities.”

Even though the fest is pumpkin themed, there are still opportunities to pick your own apples, and browse all of their fresh apple products- like pies and preservatives.

The final weekend for the 2022 fest is October 22nd and 23rd.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., and Wade S....
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
Fire claims home in Smiths Grove
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
A Scott Waste-Warren County contract causes a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents, but...
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’

Latest News

The Kentucky Museum hosted a celebration of metal workers today on WKU’s campus, and allowed...
Annual “Hammer-In” celebrates metalworkers at Kentucky Museum
The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to...
National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022
BGPD preparing for annual Trunk or Treat event
BGPD preparing for annual Trunk or Treat event
Bowling Green Veterans Parade happening Nov. 5
Registration open for upcoming Bowling Green Veterans Parade