Tops fall to UTSA in final minutes

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WBKO) - With just minutes remaining and trailing by three points, the WKU offense was driving to tie or take the lead, but could not convert on a critical fourth down as UTSA went on to win, 31-28, Saturday night at the Alamodome. The loss dropped the Hilltoppers to 3-3 for the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play. UTSA improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in league competition.

”Hard fought game today between two good football teams,” said WKU head coach Tyson Helton. “Hats off to UTSA, they are a good football team and found a way to win. We left it all out there on the field. We tried to be ultra-aggressive and wanted to give ourselves the best chance. I’m really proud of our kids. We battled hard tonight, but nobody feels sorry for us. We’re right back in conference play, we’re going to Middle Tennessee next week. We’ve got to turn the page on this one and get ready for Middle Tennessee.”

The Tops put up 481 yards offensively, including 373 through the air. Malachi Corley had a career day with 131 of those receiving yards on 11 catches. Both numbers were career highs. Daewood Davies joined him with over 100 yards, finishing the game with 120 yards on eight receptions. Davis also hauled in a touchdown. JaQues Evans and Derrick Smith both recorded double-digit tackles for the WKU defense.

WKU’s offense started hot by racing down and scoring a touchdown on its first drive. Austin Reed punched in a touchdown from two yards out on a quarterback keeper to even the game at seven apiece. The Tops would strike next via a Reed to Davis touchdown to take a 14-7 lead, but UTSA would close the first half with 10-straight points to take a 17-14 advantage into the locker room.

The Roadrunners dominated the third quarter and limited WKU’s offense, but the Tops finally broke through in the fourth quarter to give themselves a shot at winning the game. Michael Mathison caught a touchdown pass for the second-straight week to put WKU within three points minutes into the fourth quarter. The Tops then tried an onside kick to flip momentum but could not recover.

After a UTSA touchdown two plays later, WKU drove the length of the field and again pulled within a field goal when Kye Robichaux found pay dirt on a 33-yard touchdown run. The Hilltopper defense then made a huge stop to put the ball in the offense’s hands for a game-winning drive. WKU made it all the way down to the UTSA 34-yard line, but could not convert on fourth down as UTSA got the ball back and ran out the clock.

WKU will now prepare for its second-straight conference road game when it travels to Middle Tennessee next week for a rivalry showdown. Kickoff between the Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT.

