Warming Trend Getting Underway!

80s to return this week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our coldest morning of the young Fall season, readings are set to rebound!

80s to return this week(WBKO)

Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. High 71. Low 42. Winds NE at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 47. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Saturday’s High: 64

Saturday’s Low: 38

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 93 (1916)

Record Low: 23 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.77″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4747 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Ragweed)

