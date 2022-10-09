Warming Trend Getting Underway!
80s to return this week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After our coldest morning of the young Fall season, readings are set to rebound!
Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. High 71. Low 42. Winds NE at 5 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 47. Winds SW at 6 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Saturday’s High: 64
Saturday’s Low: 38
Normal High: 75
Normal Low: 51
Record High: 93 (1916)
Record Low: 23 (1889)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.86″)
Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.77″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 6:20 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)
Mold Count: Low (4747 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Moderate (5)
Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Ragweed)
