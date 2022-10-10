Bowling Green to host Harvest Festival this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival is returning to ‘Vette city’ this Saturday.

The family friendly event will host activities for kids, a farmer’s market, live music and food trucks aplenty.

There will also be face paintings available with a variety of designs.

You can enjoy the Fall festivities with your family this Saturday, October 15 beginning at 10 A.M. at the SOKY marketplace.

For more information you can visit their Facebook.

