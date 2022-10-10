Bowling Green to host Harvest Festival this Saturday

Activities, Live music, crafts, food trucks, alpacas and more! The Festival starts at SOKY Marketplace at 10AM and will move to Fountain and Circus Square Park.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th annual Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival is returning to ‘Vette city’ this Saturday.

The family friendly event will host activities for kids, a farmer’s market, live music and food trucks aplenty.

There will also be face paintings available with a variety of designs.

You can enjoy the Fall festivities with your family this Saturday, October 15 beginning at 10 A.M. at the SOKY marketplace.

For more information you can visit their Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months
A truck carrying yogurt rolled over on I-75 in Scott County after a tire blew out causing it to...
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
(L-R) Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., and Wade S....
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests

Latest News

4th Annual Harvest Festival
4th Annual Harvest Festival returns Oct. 15th!
Frost possible this AM, then pleasant and warmer through the daytime!
Frost possible this AM, then pleasant and warmer through the daytime!
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Bowling Green-Con
NCM hosts Bowling Green Con 2022