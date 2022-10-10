One dead after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews continue battling hotspots

Travelers are urged to avoid the area at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a fire in downtown Gatlinburg Sunday.

A spokesperson for the city said the Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.

During fire suppression efforts on Sunday, officials found one person dead inside the structure. The identity of the individual has not been confirmed at this time, according to city officials.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9. (Credit: Tom Williams)

On Monday, GFD crews remained on the scene actively fighting hotspots, according to officials. Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pittman Center Fire Department also responded and are assisting.

Businesses affected by the fire include Puckers Sports Bar, China Bazaar, Cafe 420, and Gifts of Gatlinburg, according to WVLT News crews on the scene.

Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg remains closed from the intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to the intersection at Reagen Drive, according to a release. Officials with the city urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.

One of the owners of the impacted businesses has called a contractor to demolish a damaged portion of the building. GPD officials said that Parkway will be closed until this demolition is complete.

Individuals who may be traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are urged to utilize the Gatlinburg Bypass. While travel is not recommended, individuals who need access to the downtown Gatlinburg area can use River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road.

Downtown sidewalks are open, but GPD officials said the northbound sidewalk behind the Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen and the southbound sidewalk between the Johnny Rockets and the Gatlinburg Inn are closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the GFD, Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Those with information are urged to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the GFD at 865-436-5112.

