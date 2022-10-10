BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a very COOL start to the work week this morning! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s for most of our viewing area so make sure you grab the jacket to start your day.

Frost possible this AM, then pleasant and warmer through the daytime!

Temperatures as we head closer to the afternoon will be nice and warmer. A warming trend is set through the next few days, with daytime highs soaring to the low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday! A few stray showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but a better chance for widespread rain is in store for us later in the night/overnight. This is good news with rain already badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 44. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81. Low 55. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Showers likely late. High 82. Low 54. Winds S at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High Today: 93 (1941)

Record Low Today: 32 (1952)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.63″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-3.54″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

