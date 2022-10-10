Getting Warmer into Mid-week!

A shot at badly-needed rain Wednesday night
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Columbus Day Monday was GORGEOUS! Temperatures warmed up after a very cool weekend, a trend that will continue through Wednedsay.

Marginal Risk for strong storms Wed evening

Monday was a glorious Fall day, with another one to follow for Tuesday! We do need rain, however. A good chance for seeing it comes Wednesday night with the arrival of our next system. That’s when numerous showers and a few thunderstorms roll in. A couple of storms could be strong with gusty winds Wednesday evening (a Marginal Risk for severe exists). Cooler air follows with sunshine returning Thursday.

Into the weekend, we’ll have another warmup followed by another cooldown with a frontal system arriving Sunday. There’s a small chance for a shower late weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s Saturday before dropping into the 60s to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81. Low 55. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way to clouds. Showers and a few t/storms late. High 82. Low 51. Winds SW at 13 mph.

THURDSAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 71. Low 39. Winds W at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 91 (1928)

Record Low: 28 (1915)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.20″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.11″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:16 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (3980 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 3.6 (Low - Ragweed)

