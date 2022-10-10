Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.

Students will be dismissed from school early on specified days to provide teachers extra time to work with individual students or attend professional development workshops.

“Having better prepared teachers... better equipped teachers with a toolbelt that’s got more skills and strategies in it will make the classroom experience and the success that students have in the classroom more likely to happen,” said Dr. Larry Begley, Superintendent of Russellville Independent Schools. “It goes without saying, better teachers make better students.”

The school district understands that this change in schedule can put a burden on families that may have to rearrange their own schedules for childcare. They ask for community support and will help families work out any issues caused by the changes.

The scheduling model being used by the district is not a new one and is currently being used by many of the surrounding counties. It was created to address the nationwide teacher shortage while providing training opportunities for current educators and gives the district an advantage when it comes to training.

“Currently I think we have about 21 teachers in Russellville Independent Schools who have less than 3 years teaching experience and more than half of those teachers come from a non-traditional teaching program,” Begley said. “These teachers need time but we hope that this is an avenue that we can give these teachers the support that they need.”

Early Release Days will be implemented each Friday, weekly at R.E. Stevenson Elementary and Russellville Middle School.

Early Release Days will be implemented on the first and third Friday monthly at Russellville High School.

Russellville Primary Academy will begin a four day a week schedule, with preschool students attending Monday – Thursday, and no school on Friday.

Any questions or concerns can be answered by contacting the district via their website or social media.

