Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
A truck carrying yogurt rolled over on I-75 in Scott County after a tire blew out causing it to...
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks
Rodney Reed
Supreme Court to hear DNA evidence case of Texas death row inmate
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days