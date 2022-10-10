Sports Connection, 10-9-22

Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sports Connection 10/9 - Segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This episode is dedicated to Sports Connection’s biggest fan, James L. “Jimmy” Meredith.

Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down the four high school football games during Week 8 as many teams had bye weeks, and WKU’s heartbreaking loss to USTA. They are joined by two “super sophomores,” Sydney McClanahan of Lady Spartans golf alongside head coach Eric Holeman and Deca Burr of the Lady Raiders soccer team.

Sports Connection 10/9 - Sydney McClanahan and Lady Spartans head golf coach Eric Holeman Interview
Sports Connection 10/9 - Deca Burr Interview

