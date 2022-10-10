Supreme Court to hear DNA evidence case of Texas death row inmate

Rodney Reed
Rodney Reed(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For decades, Rodney Reed has maintained he did not murder Stacey Sites in 1996.

Tuesday, Reed’s push to clear his name, and claim his due process rights were violated, will make it all the way to the U.S Supreme Court.

Reed has consistently asked courts to test DNA on the belt used to strangle Sites, claiming her fiancé Jimmy Fennel was the killer.

“Mr. Reed has a very legitimate argument as to why he should get additional DNA testing postconviction, which can very possibly establish his innocence,” Texas Innocence Project Director Mike Ware said.

Reed’s semen was found at the scene, but Reed claims he was having an affair with Sites, which angered her fiancé Fennel.

A decade after the Reed case, Fennel was convicted of kidnapping and raping a 20-year-old.

“I think that makes Mr. Reed’s position all the more compelling,” Ware said.

In 2014, the state of Texas argued the belt in question had been touched too many times to give clear answers. Reed’s appeal was eventually denied in 2017.

The state argues Reed’s statute of limitations clock began in 2014.stating he “should have known of his alleged injury in November 2014, five years before he brought his [claim.]”

The Texas Innocence project said the Supreme Court seldom looks into actual innocence of a defendant, as opposed to other legal factors, and this is their chance to do so.

“This is not just somebody on death row trying to delay the process with some frivolous claim,” Ware said. “This is a very legitimate and serious claim.”

The Texas Attorney General’s Office did not respond to our attempts at contact.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
A truck carrying yogurt rolled over on I-75 in Scott County after a tire blew out causing it to...
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
Kentucky lottery officials say a man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in months...
Man discovers $1 million Powerball ticket after not checking numbers for months

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks
Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they...
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days