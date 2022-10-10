Week Begins with a Warmup!

A good shot at rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We enjoyed a beautiful Fall day after our coldest morning of the season so far. More sunshine and warmer temps will be the story through mid-week.

A decent shot at rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning(WBKO)

Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 44. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81. Low 55. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82. Low 54. Winds S at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 51

Record High: 90 (1928)

Record Low: 30 (2000)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.00″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4747 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Ragweed)

