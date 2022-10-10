Week Begins with a Warmup!
A good shot at rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We enjoyed a beautiful Fall day after our coldest morning of the season so far. More sunshine and warmer temps will be the story through mid-week.
Heading into this week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, with numerous counties now under outdoor burn bans. We do have a decent chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 44. Winds SE at 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81. Low 55. Winds S at 8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82. Low 54. Winds S at 10 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 68
Today’s Low: 34
Normal High: 75
Normal Low: 51
Record High: 90 (1928)
Record Low: 30 (2000)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.09″)
Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.00″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 6:17 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)
Mold Count: Low (4747 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Moderate (5)
Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Ragweed)
