Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown

Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate at...
Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate at College View Campus in Elizabethtown around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.(Kentucky State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning.

Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate at College View Campus in Elizabethtown around 11 a.m., according to the alert.

Lovick is listed as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. Police said her height is unknown and she is listed as weighing 199 pounds.

Police said the girl was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, a purple T-shirt and a black jacket.

A picture of the vehicle Lovick was seen getting into on Tuesday morning was also provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
Rick Kelley passes away in Bowling Green.
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame