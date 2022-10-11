Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.

“I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.

After beginning his lawn care business, Smith says he realized his true purpose in life was helping people.

“I went back to school to get a master’s in social work,” Smith said. “During my first year of getting my master’s in social work, I was on my lunch break and I watched God shower the world with acts of kindness to others and that gave me the idea to travel to all 50 states. "

This led him to the Johnson family and their son, Sebastian.

“We just like to raise awareness about Down Syndrome so people realize that it’s not something to be scared of, that Sebastian is the best little boy and he’s just like most other little boys,” said Emily Johnson, Sebastian’s mother.

The Johnson’s work with the non-profit Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky and with their own facility in Bowling Green, The Buddy House.

Both provide programs for those with down syndrome and their families.

“They do an early literacy program, over the summer there was a mommy and me little music class,” Johnson said. “Then with the adults, they do a lot of adult skills classes.”

The Johnson’s said they’re grateful to Smith, not just for the lawn care or bolstering their organization, but for bringing awareness to Down Syndrome.

“There’s so many parents that don’t know that it exists, especially when they get a Down Syndrome diagnosis and it’s new to them. It gives them somewhere to reach out to, to talk to other parents. It just helps people see that it’s not something to be scared of, and that people with Down syndrome are capable of anything.”

