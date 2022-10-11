Bowling Green man arrested for attempted robbery at woman’s house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged for a reported robbery at a home on Nashville Road on Monday.

Bowling Green Police Department said the victim told them that she was standing at her front door when a man had attempted to get into her house. She confronted him and he pushed her into the house, an arrest citation states. He then ran back into his blue van and the victim proceeded to grab a wooden stick and chase after him. During the chase, the victim described a tan handgun falling from the waistband of the perpetrator.

Police say the suspect picked up his gun and ran into the van. The victim told police she proceeded to jump onto the van’s hood to avoid being hit by the van. She reportedly was able to crack the windshield in an attempt to stop him and told officers she observed a juvenile with a gun on their lap inside the car. She was not injured, and the man drove away from the scene.

Officials say detectives in the area located the suspect’s vehicle and talked to Alex Francisco. Francisco, 18, matched the suspect’s description. The victim was able to identify him, and he was transported to the police station for an interview. He told police that he had two younger siblings in his van at the time of the incident, and he denied having a gun and trying to get into the victim’s home.

Meanwhile, a different homeowner gave police consent to search their home where officers found a tan handgun. The homeowner told officers the gun did not belong to them.

During the investigation, officials say Francisco was also linked to the September 19th burglary of Smoke ‘N More. He was seen on the surveillance video and admitted to the burglary during the interview with detectives.

Francisco has been charged with 1st-degree Burglary (attempted), 3 counts of 1st-degree Wanton Endangerment, 1st-degree Burglary and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor in the 2nd degree. He is now in the Warren County Regional Jail, and the investigation is still ongoing.

