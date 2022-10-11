Historic Riverview House Museum Celebrates 50th anniversary

The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Riverview at Hobson Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The golden anniversary celebrations include an open house so people can walk through the museum while enjoying refreshments. The event is free admission.

People can visit on Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Rick Kelley passes away in Bowling Green.
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley

Latest News

Chili & Cheese Fundraiser happening October 27 at Montana Grille
VIDEO: Junior Achievement of SOKY hosting Chili and Cheese Luncheon
THIS IS A FUN, OUTDOOR, FAMILY FRIENDLY, COMMUNITY EVENT WITH LIVE MUSIC FEATURING DIZZORDERLY...
VIDEO: Realtor Association of SOKY to host the Realtor’s Hope for Hunger Chili Cookoff on Oct. 15th
Chili & Cheese Fundraiser happening October 27 at Montana Grille
Chili & Cheese Fundraiser happening October 27 at Montana Grille
Goodwill Opportunity Expo
VIDEO: Goodwill Opportunity Expo set for Oct. 12