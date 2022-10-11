Historic Riverview House Museum Celebrates 50th anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Riverview at Hobson Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The golden anniversary celebrations include an open house so people can walk through the museum while enjoying refreshments. The event is free admission.

People can visit on Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

