‘I’m out here just doing God’s work’: Ga. mayor saves mother, 3 kids from train crash

Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
By WALB News Team and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A mayor in Georgia is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car, WALB reported.

Vienna Mayor Eddie Daniels was on his way to work Saturday morning when he saw a black SUV stalled on the train tracks with a train approaching.

“I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Daniels said. “I seen a lady in trouble, and I knew I had to do what I had to do.”

Daniels jumped into action and helped the mom out of the car first. When he moved to the backseat, he found three kids: a six-year-old, a three-year-old and a 1-year old. That’s when the unthinkable happened.

Mayor Eddie Daniels is from Vienna and said he's never seen anything like what happened.
Mayor Eddie Daniels is from Vienna and said he's never seen anything like what happened.(WALB)

“I got the two small ones out. At that time, I seen the train and the six-year-old, I was pulling her out and that’s when the train hit,” he said.

Daniels remembers being caught between the train and the truck but still managed to get the last child out. The smashed truck landed just a few feet away from where it was impacted. Daniels told WALB he’s never seen anything like what happened.

“It knocked the truck back round that way and that’s where you see those skid marks,” Daniels said.

The car flew just feet away from where it was impacted leaving behind skid marks.
The car flew just feet away from where it was impacted leaving behind skid marks.(WALB)

Even with eight stitches on his head and a broken ankle, Daniels said he’s thankful the family made it out alive.

“I’m out here just doing God’s work, that’s what we’re supposed to do. And they told me I was a hero. I said, ‘I don’t feel like a hero... just feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, what the people elected me to do,’” he said.

He said he would have never imagined this would happen during his second term as mayor, but is thankful he was at the right place at the right time.

“Terrible scene... but we were able to save some lives,” he said.

