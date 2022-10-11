Logan County Sherriff’s Office K-9 dog, driver injured in wreck

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A driver has been airlifted for serious injuries and a Logan County K-9 dog was injured, and taken to a vet for treatment after a vehicle hit a deputy cruiser at the scene of an accident off of Stevenson Mill Road and the bypass.

Police said K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of the vehicle picking up debris from an accident when a driver hit his cruiser from behind at full speed.

Police said the cruiser was knocked over 1,400 feet, and Brent’s K-9 Unit, Vahur, was in the vehicle at the time.

Police said that Vahur is alert, and the driver of the vehicle was airlifted with “serious injuries but was alert.”

Condition updates have not been given at this time.

