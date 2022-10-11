‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
A truck carrying yogurt rolled over on I-75 in Scott County after a tire blew out causing it to...
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania
California first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, center, wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined...
California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial