Med Center Health to host 18th annual Charity Ball this November

Clay Pendleton and Kathy Smith talk with Kelly about the upcoming Health Charity Ball to benefit the Community and Dental clinics.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center is holding their annual charity ball once again, this time in person after a 2 year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

100% of all sponsorship and funds raised by this event benefit patient care at The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic. 

The Clinics provide low-cost medical and dental services to qualifying patients who cannot afford these on their own.

They also support a Guardian Angel Children’s Services Program for children under 18 who also need these services.

Their mission is to ensure healthcare is available to the community they serve.

Tickets to the ball cost $150 each and the charity event will be at the Sloan convention center on November 12.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say

Latest News

MEDCENTER HEALTH CHARITY BALL
Med Center is hosting their Health Annual Charity Ball on Nov. 12th
Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!
Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!
Bowling Green East Little League
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley
Warren County first responders load bases in 2nd annual softball game
Warren County first responders load bases in 2nd annual softball game