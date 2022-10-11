Med Center Health to host 18th annual Charity Ball this November

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center is holding their annual charity ball once again, this time in person after a 2 year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

100% of all sponsorship and funds raised by this event benefit patient care at The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic.

The Clinics provide low-cost medical and dental services to qualifying patients who cannot afford these on their own.

They also support a Guardian Angel Children’s Services Program for children under 18 who also need these services.

Their mission is to ensure healthcare is available to the community they serve.

Tickets to the ball cost $150 each and the charity event will be at the Sloan convention center on November 12.

For more information, you can visit their website.

