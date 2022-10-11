More than $5 million granted to flood victims thanks to donations to Ky. nonprofit

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been two and a half months since deadly flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Recovery will take years to get communities back to at least close to where they were before the floods.

Thanks to efforts from the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, families and businesses are getting a major helping hand.

Monday, the nonprofit announced they have awarded more than $5.3 million in grants to families, nonprofits, small businesses, and family farms impacted by flooding.

“This is the first time I have ever experienced anything of this magnitude here at home both on the side of the devastation, and on the side of the response,” said Foundation CEO Gerry Roll.

According to the Foundation, $1,200,000 was given for the Housing Can’t Wait Initiative to build 16 houses in Letcher, Knott, Perry, and Breathitt counties.

Another $2,150,650 was given to individuals and families, representing 21,241 adults and children. Roll says there are still likely thousands more they haven’t even reached yet.

“We need to remember that there will still be people who just need some cash assistance. People who are going to need food, people who are still going to need temporary shelter. We as a community, and as a state, have to talk about that as well. So while we have helped tens of thousands of people, there are still thousands out there that are going to continue to need our help.”

The breakdown of where the money has gone also includes $860,050 to businesses, social enterprises, and nonprofits. Small family farmers were granted $185,500. Eighteen family resource centers split $626,250, and $150,000 was distributed to six Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Affiliate Community Foundation funds for rapid response regranting in their local communities.

If you would like to donate to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.