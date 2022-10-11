More than $5 million granted to flood victims thanks to donations to Ky. nonprofit

More than $5 million granted to flood victims thanks to donations to Ky. nonprofit
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been two and a half months since deadly flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Recovery will take years to get communities back to at least close to where they were before the floods.

Thanks to efforts from the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, families and businesses are getting a major helping hand.

Monday, the nonprofit announced they have awarded more than $5.3 million in grants to families, nonprofits, small businesses, and family farms impacted by flooding.

“This is the first time I have ever experienced anything of this magnitude here at home both on the side of the devastation, and on the side of the response,” said Foundation CEO Gerry Roll.

According to the Foundation, $1,200,000 was given for the Housing Can’t Wait Initiative to build 16 houses in Letcher, Knott, Perry, and Breathitt counties.

Another $2,150,650 was given to individuals and families, representing 21,241 adults and children. Roll says there are still likely thousands more they haven’t even reached yet.

“We need to remember that there will still be people who just need some cash assistance. People who are going to need food, people who are still going to need temporary shelter. We as a community, and as a state, have to talk about that as well. So while we have helped tens of thousands of people, there are still thousands out there that are going to continue to need our help.”

The breakdown of where the money has gone also includes $860,050 to businesses, social enterprises, and nonprofits. Small family farmers were granted $185,500. Eighteen family resource centers split $626,250, and $150,000 was distributed to six Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Affiliate Community Foundation funds for rapid response regranting in their local communities.

If you would like to donate to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say

Latest News

MEDCENTER HEALTH CHARITY BALL
VIDEO: Med Center Health to host 18th annual Charity Ball this November
MEDCENTER HEALTH CHARITY BALL
Med Center is hosting their Health Annual Charity Ball on Nov. 12th
Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!
Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!
Bowling Green East Little League
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley
Warren County first responders load bases in 2nd annual softball game
Warren County first responders load bases in 2nd annual softball game