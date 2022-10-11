Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!

Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!
Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a glorious Fall day, with another one to follow for Tuesday! We do need rain, however.

Pleasant today, storms likely tomorrow!

A good chance for seeing it comes Wednesday night with the arrival of our next system. That’s when numerous showers and a few thunderstorms roll in. A couple of storms could be strong with gusty winds Wednesday evening (a Marginal Risk for severe exists). Cooler air follows with sunshine returning Thursday.

Into the weekend, we’ll have another warmup followed by another cooldown with a frontal system arriving Sunday. There’s a small chance for a shower late weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s Saturday before dropping into the 60s to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81. Low 57. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way to clouds. Showers and a few t/storms late. Strong winds possible. High 82. Low 53. Winds SW at 13 mph.

THURDSAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 71. Low 41. Winds W at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High Today: 90 (1963)

Record Low Today: 28 (1906)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-1.25″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-4.11″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

