Remembering Rick Kelley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He’s been described as a man who cared deeply about this community, and he proved it for more than 40 years, both in business and in baseball. Rick Kelley died of a heart attack this weekend at the age of 68, leaving behind a legacy of doing what he thought was best for Bowling Green and the people who live here.

“What Rick did for the community was awesome,” said Warren County 4th District Magistrate Rex McWhorter, “as far as getting the Hot Rods here. Mariah’s Restaurant was a wonderful place to go eat. But he was just a great guy.”

Rick also owned and operated Buckhead Cafe. He was instrumental in helping create the Bowling Green 10-K Classic. But his real passion was baseball.

“He loved baseball!” exclaimed Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. ”And he was coach for the Mets for a long, long time. My children who are grown with children, were both coached by Rick Kelley on the Bowling Green East Mets. And my grandsons were both coached by Rick Kelley on the Little League Mets as well.”

“And when you think about it, Rick was a wonderful coach,” added Warren County 5th District Magistrate Mark Young. “He did a great job with the kids in instruction with baseball, but the things that matter after baseball, he was also very good at conveying that to the young men, too.”

“But to coaching Little League for 30 years,” said Warren County 1st District Magistrate Doug Gorman. “And not just coaching his kids but everyone else’s kids, to donating 100′s and 100′s of thousands of dollars to so many charities. But was someone that just believed in if he was gonna live here, he wanted do everything he could to better this community.”

“That has left quite a legacy in this community. It’s hard to find kids who have played at East Little League, that wouldn’t know and respect Coach Kelley.”

Visitation for Rick Kelley will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 12, 2022. The funeral will be at the church at 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 13. And the family asks that all past and current baseball players wear their caps or uniforms to the funeral to honor Coach Kelley.

