Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temps touched 80° in many locations Tuesday under lots of sunshine! Wednesday looks very warm, but our weather turns more active as the day concludes.

A look ahead to the weekend

Our best shot at rain in weeks comes Wednesday night with the arrival of our next system. That’s when numerous showers and a few thunderstorms roll in. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail Wednesday evening (a Marginal Risk for severe exists). Cooler air follows with sunshine returning Thursday.

Into the weekend, we’ll have another warmup followed by another cooldown with a frontal system arriving Sunday. There’s a small chance for a shower or thundershower late weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s Saturday before dropping into the 60s to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way to clouds. Showers and a few t/storms late. High 82. Low 52. Winds SW at 13 mph.

THURDSAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 69. Low 39. Winds W at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 68. Low 39. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 90 (1963)

Record Low: 28 (1906)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.31″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.22″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4325 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Ragweed)

