Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler accidentally was left behind in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather in central Florida.

She wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later on Monday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her.

The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Rick Kelley passes away in Bowling Green.
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley

Latest News

Police respond.
Logan County Sherriff’s Office K-9 dog, driver injured in wreck
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine sees more widespread strikes, gets Western backing
Ian Ellis James, an Emmy award-winning Sesame Street writer known by his stage name William...
Demand soars for kids’ books addressing violence, trauma
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Goodwill Industries of KY hosting Opportunity Expo Oct. 12
Goodwill Industries of KY hosting Opportunity Expo Oct. 12