VIDEO: Goodwill Opportunity Expo set for Oct. 12

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos October 12
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos, with one in Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bowling Green Opportunity Center.

The center is located at 1806 U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green.

The expo is a free expungement clinic for individuals with criminal records and includes free food, raffles, meet and greets with community partners and more.

