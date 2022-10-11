VIDEO: Junior Achievement of SOKY hosting Chili and Cheese Luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky will host a Chili and Cheese Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montana Grille.

The luncheon, sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, and presented by Junior Achievement and the WKU Alumni Association, continues the tradition of good food, great fun and plenty of WKU cheer.

Participants can order meals to go and WKY will provide an outdoor in-person WKU athletics program if the weather is permitting that will begin at noon.

“The annual Chili and Cheese Luncheon is a fun and exciting kickoff to Homecoming, and we are thrilled to be back again this year as title sponsor,” said Jessica Shoulders, Attorney with ELPO Law. “We can’t think of a better way to bring awareness to Junior Achievement’s mission to inspire and prepare our young people for success, while also cheering on the Hilltoppers.”

Tickets are $6 and meals include a bowl of Wendy’s chili, a grilled cheese sandwich, a drink, and a Country Oven Bakery dessert. You may pre-purchase your ticket online at www.jaforkids.com. All proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Online orders will be accepted until the deadline of Monday, Oct. 24 at noon.

