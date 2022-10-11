VIDEO: Realtor Association of SOKY to host the Realtor’s Hope for Hunger Chili Cookoff on Oct. 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Does your chili have what it takes to be the BEST in Bowling Green?

The Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky will be hosting its Realtor’s Hope for Hunger Chili Cookoff Saturday.

It is a fun, outdoor, and family-friendly event that will feature live music, food, and drink vendors. There will also be bounce houses and face painting for kids, as well as tons of chili to sample.

“This is our fall event,” Amy Rush with the Realtor Association of southern Kentucky said, “The money that we raise is going to go towards our local schools and also goes to hotel Inc. All of this goes to the family resource centers to help get food in the hands of those that need it.”

If you would like to be a sponsor of the event, opportunities are now available, starting at $500, and include free cook team registration.

“We have 20 Cook teams ready to go,” Rush said.

If you would like to compete without becoming a sponsor, the fee is $250. The cook-off will start at 11 am and go on till 3 pm.

For more information on the cook-off, check out the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.