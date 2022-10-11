Warren co. man arrested on charges for child sexual exploitation offenses

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch
Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch(Kentucky State Police)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, an undercover investigation began after 36-year-old Joshua Kenneth Orr was discovered sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. He was arrested on Oct. 11.

All equipment that was used in the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory.

Orr is currently in custody in the Warren County detention Center charged with eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in sexual performance under 12 years old and four counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in sexual performance under 12 years old.

All charges are Class C felonies that carry up to five to ten years in prison.

The investigation is still on going.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Rick Kelley passes away in Bowling Green.
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley
Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th.
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days

Latest News

Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open
Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open
Much cooler air arrives Thursday
Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night!
BGFD holds its annual Honor Guard Basic Camp
BGFD Honor Guard Basic Camp
WKU teams with Anthem to create scholarships for future health care workers
WKU teams with Anthem for Scholarship Program