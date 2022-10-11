Warren co. man arrested on charges for child sexual exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, an undercover investigation began after 36-year-old Joshua Kenneth Orr was discovered sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. He was arrested on Oct. 11.

All equipment that was used in the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory.

Orr is currently in custody in the Warren County detention Center charged with eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in sexual performance under 12 years old and four counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in sexual performance under 12 years old.

All charges are Class C felonies that carry up to five to ten years in prison.

The investigation is still on going.

