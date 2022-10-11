Warren County first responders load bases in second annual softball game

Warren County first responders load bases in second annual softball game
Warren County first responders load bases in second annual softball game(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was peanuts, crackerjacks, and donuts at Western Kentucky University’s Nick Denes Baseball Field, as the second annual Police and Fire Softball Game kicked off.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Police Department, Western Kentucky University Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green Fire Department, were split into four teams that each went head-to-head.

While admission was free, t-shirts were sold with all proceeds being donated to the local Coats for Kids fundraiser.

“While we are out in the community together on a day-to-day basis, this is a way for us to have a fun interaction with each other,” said BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee. “There’s always that friendly competition between the departments.”

Coaches were Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Firefighter Jonathan Harrell, with teams being mixed of various agencies.

And the prize? Of course, bragging rights.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
A truck carrying yogurt rolled over on I-75 in Scott County after a tire blew out causing it to...
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

Latest News

Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome Awareness
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
Southcentral Kentucky counties implement burn bans
Southcentral Kentucky counties implement burn bans
A good shot at badly-needed rainfall Wednesday night
Getting Warmer into Mid-week!