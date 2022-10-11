Warren County first responders load bases in second annual softball game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was peanuts, crackerjacks, and donuts at Western Kentucky University’s Nick Denes Baseball Field, as the second annual Police and Fire Softball Game kicked off.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Police Department, Western Kentucky University Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green Fire Department, were split into four teams that each went head-to-head.

While admission was free, t-shirts were sold with all proceeds being donated to the local Coats for Kids fundraiser.

“While we are out in the community together on a day-to-day basis, this is a way for us to have a fun interaction with each other,” said BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee. “There’s always that friendly competition between the departments.”

Coaches were Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Firefighter Jonathan Harrell, with teams being mixed of various agencies.

And the prize? Of course, bragging rights.

