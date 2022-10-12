8 Barren Co. schools recognized for dedication to student, staff, and family health
Schools nationally recognized for implementing best practices in nine health categories
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Eight schools across the Barren County School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
The recognition, awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families.
This year, the following Barren County Schools were recognized for outstanding work and collaboration in the areas listed related to overall health and wellness:
- Austin Tracy - Family & Community Engagement, Nutrition, and Food Access, Local Wellness Policy, Health Education, PE/Physical Activity, Social Emotional Health, Staff Well Being, Tobacco Free Schools.
- Barren Co. HS - Nutrition and Food Access
- Barren Co. MS - Nutrition and Food Access, Local Wellness Policy, Health Education, Tobacco Free Schools
- College Street Campus - Nutrition and Food Access
- Eastern Elementary - Nutrition and Food Access
- North Jackson Elementary - Family & Community Engagement, Nutrition and Food Access, Health Education, PE/Physical Activity., Staff Well Being, Tobacco Free Schools
- Red Cross - Nutrition and Food Access
- Temple Hill - Nutrition and Food Access, Local Wellness Policy Barren County Schools prioritized healthy policies and practices despite numerous challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To view the complete list of awardees, visit HealthierGeneration.org/HealthiestSchools.
