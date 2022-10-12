8 Barren Co. schools recognized for dedication to student, staff, and family health

Schools nationally recognized for implementing best practices in nine health categories
Barren County Schools
Barren County Schools(Barren County Schools)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Eight schools across the Barren County School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

The recognition, awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization, celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families.

This year, the following Barren County Schools were recognized for outstanding work and collaboration in the areas listed related to overall health and wellness:

  • Austin Tracy - Family & Community Engagement, Nutrition, and Food Access, Local Wellness Policy, Health Education, PE/Physical Activity, Social Emotional Health, Staff Well Being, Tobacco Free Schools.
  • Barren Co. HS - Nutrition and Food Access
  • Barren Co. MS - Nutrition and Food Access, Local Wellness Policy, Health Education, Tobacco Free Schools
  • College Street Campus - Nutrition and Food Access
  • Eastern Elementary - Nutrition and Food Access
  • North Jackson Elementary - Family & Community Engagement, Nutrition and Food Access, Health Education, PE/Physical Activity., Staff Well Being, Tobacco Free Schools
  • Red Cross - Nutrition and Food Access
  • Temple Hill - Nutrition and Food Access, Local Wellness Policy Barren County Schools prioritized healthy policies and practices despite numerous challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the complete list of awardees, visit HealthierGeneration.org/HealthiestSchools.

