Bowling Green Fire Department hosts annual Honor Guard Basic Camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Bowling Green Fire Department is hosting its annual Honor Guard Basic Camp. The training is open to all police, fire, and EMS organizations and held at the department’s training center.

Rob Gilliam, Deputy Chief, BGFD said, “By the end of the week after that basic and advanced drill, they should be able to perform advanced ceremonies like colors presentations, posting of colors, parades, events, openings, all the way up to a full honors funeral ceremony.”

Graduates of this training will be able to take the skills that they’ve learned back to their agencies and train Honor Guard teams of their own.

This is the first class since the beginning of the pandemic that the camp has been open to outside agencies. The department is excited to be able to once again collaborate with their first responder colleagues from the surrounding areas.

“This week we have representatives from Bowling Green Fire Department, Bowling Green Police Department, Winchester Fire Department, and Russellville. In the past we’ve had camp members all the way from Indiana and Tennessee. So we really reached out there in the past but after COVID and things of that nature, we’ve kind of narrowed it back down so we’re kind of getting started back up,” Gilliam said.

