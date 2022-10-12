Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support

Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from Aug. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer and actress Brandy reportedly had a medical incident on Tuesday.

The entertainer, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, went on Instagram to update her fans, saying she is recovering.

Brandy said she is following doctors’ orders to rest following an episode of dehydration.

The actress did not comment on media reports she had been hospitalized for a seizure, but she did write that she was grateful for her fans’ prayers and support.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Fatal collision on I-65 causes detour.
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
Warren Co. Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of...
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Alex Francisco, 18, has been charged for robbery
Bowling Green man arrested for attempted robbery at woman’s house

Latest News

Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
Another chance for some rain this weekend
Breezy and Cooler for Thursday!
This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling