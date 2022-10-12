Breezy and Cooler for Thursday!

Another rain chance this weekend
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since Sept. 11th, an appreciable amount of rain has fallen across much of the area! Showers and storms move out tonight, with sunshine and cooler air moving in for Thursday!

Breezy and cooler next two days

Expect breezy, cooler conditions with sunshine returning Thursday. Into the weekend, we’ll have another warmup followed by another cooldown with a frontal system arriving Sunday morning. Some scattered showers and thundershowers may accompany this system in the middle of our weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s Saturday before MUCH cooler air dives in early next week. Highs will only reach the 50s to low 60s Monday through Wednesday with overnight lows in frost/freeze territory Monday and Tuesday nights!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURDSAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 71. Low 39. Winds W at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 71. Low 47. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Scattered showers and t/storms possible late. High 78. Low 56. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 94 (1930)

Record Low: 30 (1906)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.43″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-4.34″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4325 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Ragweed)

