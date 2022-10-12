Breonna Taylor’s family appears on ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s family sat down in one place for the first on-camera interview they’ve had all together.

On the Facebook Watch Original Series “Red Table Talk,” Taylor’s boyfriend, mother and sister break down the two and a half years since Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police.

“I think the only reason I was arrested that night was for being Black.”

In the episode, the guests (which also include activist Tamika Mallory, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and legal analyst Laura Coates) go into detail of the police actions the night Taylor was killed.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired one shot at what he suspected were intruders and struck an officer in the leg.

Police fired more than 30 times, killing Taylor.

Walker was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer.

Although the charges were eventually amended and dropped, Walker said he is still upset.

”I think the only reason I was arrested that night was for being Black,” Walker said in the episode.

(Story continues below)

The interview also dives into some of the body cam footage that shows what police did after the raid, specifically what they did in the nearly 30 minutes it took them to check on Taylor, who bled out in the apartment hallway.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said even after the FBI and Department of Justice pointed out what police did wrong, people still said her daughter’s death was inevitable.

”There are still people that say she got what she deserved,” Palmer told Pinkett Smith and the rest of the table.

Several officers are now facing charges for their actions before, during and after the botched raid on Taylor’s home.

The most impactful charges are federal charges for civil rights violations the night of the raid.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.