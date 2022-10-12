Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds

(Gray News) - A recent report found one of the more popular fast-food restaurants in the U.S. lagging behind others regarding drive-thru service times.

The 2022 QSR Drive-Thru Report shared findings this month that Chick-fil-A drive-thru times were behind other popular fast-food brands such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Taco Bell.

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times. (QSR Magazine)

But the reason for the higher wait times was because of the restaurant’s popularity. QSR said it found that Chick-fil-A drive-thru customers were waiting longer simply because the restaurants were busier than its competition.

Chick-fil-A led all fast-food chains in the report with an average of more than five cars in its drive-thru, followed by McDonald’s with three and Wendy’s with a little more than two cars.

And according to the numbers, customers don’t seem to mind the wait, as chicken lovers gave a 93% approval rating for “speed of service” satisfaction, which only trailed Arby’s 96% rating.

Overall, the report shared that it included 1,537 completed shops from June until the end of July from 10 major fast-food brands in the U.S. for its findings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.