Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs.

Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially planned investment of $8.76 million and 30 jobs.

Last year, the company’s management group acquired an unused distilling facility.

To bolster the nearly complete distillery, company leaders began an expansion that will involve purchasing additional land, constructing barrel storage and making upgrades throughout the facility.

