Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and UAW Local 2164 partner together to fight food insecurity in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “A lot of people do not actually know how bad food insecurity is in Warren County,” says Kaitlyn Jackson, Marketing and Communications Manager for Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland.

According to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, Warren County has the highest rates of food insecurity among the 42 counties that they cover.

Nearly 13% of residents in Warren County are facing food insecurities. That is approximately one in every eight residents.

Jackson says those numbers may be skewed since they have not been updated since the December tornadoes.

“There is an increased amount of people that are showing up to our food distributions and visiting our partner agencies that are needing food resources right now,” says Jackson.

“Our numbers will not reflect the tornado disaster and all that it did to the people of Warren County and Western Kentucky until probably the next year. We are seeing at a more local level, an increase in need.”

Today, a partnership between Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and the UAW Local 2164 is helping with tornado disaster relief and to decrease the amount of food insecurity Warren County is facing.

Brian Ferrett, President of the UAW Local 2164, says despite the pandemic, natural disasters, and high inflation rates within the community, building boxes of food is something he and his fellow union-workers/volunteers think is necessary in times of need.

“I think it is easier because people see what is happening, and people going through these tough times,” says Ferrett.

“You get more bang for your buck, as far as volunteers and everything. People that have a little extra time want to give back.”

More than 25% of residents do not qualify for government assistance programs like SNAP or EBT, and it appears that number could increase by this time next year because of issues people are facing today.

To find out more on how you can help to fight food insecurity in Warren County, you can visit their website.

