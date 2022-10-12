Five men indicted on alleged separate drug, firearm charges

By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned five indictments separately charging individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms. His prior felony convictions include theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more), fraudulent use of a credit card ($500 or more but less than $10,000), retaliation against a participant in the legal process, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), and receiving stolen property (firearm). If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;

Michael S. Johnson, 45, of Adolphus, KY, is charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison;

James Duke, 43, of Campbellsville, KY, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His prior felony convictions include third-degree burglary, knowingly and fraudulently using an ID card/electronic code for benefits, and manufacturing methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison;

David Bridgewater, 39, of Campbellsville, KY, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His prior felony convictions include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison; and

Bladimir Gomez-Aguilar, 38, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with unlawful re-entry into the United States and possessing a firearm by a person unlawfully in the United States. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

