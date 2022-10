CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south at the 50 mile marker near Cave City.

Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed.

We have a reporter headed to the scene, and we will have more as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.