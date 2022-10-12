Massive herd of sheep blocks roadway, making it impassable

Hundreds of sheep block the road in Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah. (Source: U.S. Forest Service Manti-La Sal National Forest / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRICE, Utah (Gray News) – What’s the craziest reason you’ve ever been late for work?

How about a huge flock of sheep blocking the roadway?

It was a reality for some people in Manti-La Sal National Forest near Price, Utah, on Monday.

Video captured by forest supervisor Ryan Nehl with the U.S. Forest Service shows hundreds of sheep standing on the road.

“It’s that time of year again where livestock is on the move,” the agency wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Please make sure to take your time, especially around those blind turns, and be respectful if you come across animals on the road. Remember, there are people and working dogs assisting with flock or herd moves, so patience and paying proper attention to the road is critical.”

Forest officials said when encountering a flock of sheep like this, it is possible to drive “very, very slowly” through the flock.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

