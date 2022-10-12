Police still looking for attempted robbery suspect from last June

The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe location in the store.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In this week’s Crime Stoppers, Bowling Green Police say on June 19, 2022 a woman entered a local Dollar General store and waited for another customer to go through the check-out and leave.

The suspect then approached the cashier, displayed a handgun, and demanded the cashier fill her black grocery sack with cash. The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe location in the store.

The suspect then left store without getting any money. Police say the woman wore a mask, a yellow shirt, and black pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

