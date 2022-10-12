Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers have made an early appearance this morning! Light rain is expected to continue for some of us through the late morning, so go ahead and grab the rain gear because you’ll definitely need it later!

Showers and storms likely this afternoon

All of our viewing area is under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms later this afternoon. This rain will help relieve our rainfall deficits and burn bans. However, storms on the stronger side could produce very gusty winds, small hail, and periods of locally heavy rainfall. The threat for a spin up is very low but we cannot rule it out. The timing of the storms are now expected to be from 3pm to 9pm. You need to have a way to get weather alerts in case a warning is issued. A good way to stay weather aware is by downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather app.

Cooler air follows with sunshine returning Thursday. Into the weekend, we’ll have another warmup followed by another cooldown with a frontal system arriving Sunday. There’s a small chance for a shower or thundershower late weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s Saturday before dropping into the 60s to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more PM showers and a few t/storms. High 82. Low 52. Winds SW at 13 mph.

THURDSAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 69. Low 39. Winds W at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 71. Low 47. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High Today: 90 (1963)

Record Low Today: 28 (1906)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-1.25″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-4.11″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

