Tickets available for Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle

Norton Hospital Home and Car Raffle
Norton Hospital Home and Car Raffle(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle are now on sale, benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

A ticket, for $100, gives a person a chance to win a new, three-bedroom home in Norton Commons. The home also includes a first-floor primary suite, 3.5 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace and much more, according to a release.

Open houses for the home, located at 6338 Pond Lily Street in Prospect, will be scheduled every Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8 through Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ticket will also be entered into a raffle for a 2023 BMW X3 supplied by BMW of Louisville. The car is alpine white with a black interior, with heated seats and Bluetooth wireless technology, the release states. The car will also come with $10,000 cash.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 19 during the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation Snow Ball gala and will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

Norton Healthcare said only 15,000 tickets will be sold.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling (502) 629-8060.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Fatal collision on I-65 causes detour.
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
Warren Co. Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of...
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
Alex Francisco, 18, has been charged for robbery
Bowling Green man arrested for attempted robbery at woman’s house
Rick Kelley passes away in Bowling Green.
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Scout
Pet of the Week: Scout
Volunteers for the UAW chapter help pack Pantry Restock Boxes
Local UAW chapter joins forces with Feeding America to feed neighbors in BG affected from tornado
Norton's Children Hospital Raffle
Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle has started!
Meet Scout
Pet of the Week: Meet Scout!