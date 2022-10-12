Tickets available for Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle are now on sale, benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

A ticket, for $100, gives a person a chance to win a new, three-bedroom home in Norton Commons. The home also includes a first-floor primary suite, 3.5 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace and much more, according to a release.

Open houses for the home, located at 6338 Pond Lily Street in Prospect, will be scheduled every Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8 through Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ticket will also be entered into a raffle for a 2023 BMW X3 supplied by BMW of Louisville. The car is alpine white with a black interior, with heated seats and Bluetooth wireless technology, the release states. The car will also come with $10,000 cash.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 19 during the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation Snow Ball gala and will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

Norton Healthcare said only 15,000 tickets will be sold.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling (502) 629-8060.

