WKU and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky launch scholarship program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University partnered with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky today to announce a scholarship program for future health care workers. The intent of the scholarship is to provide educational support for and increase the number of frontline medical workers in the state. With the shortage of qualified medical personnel, especially in rural parts of the state, the increase in workers will increase access to care and improve health equity.

The Anthem Medicaid Rural Medicine Scholarship will support up to four WKU students through a $100,000 gift from Anthem Medicaid.

The donation check was presented to WKU President Anthony Caboni by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky President Leon Lamoreaux at The Medical Center - WKU Health Sciences Complex this afternoon.

Abbey Mills, a senior Biology major is one of the first two recipients of the scholarship.

“I am very grateful to receive this scholarship and serve in the community I call home,” Mills said

Sarah Saysanavong, currently in WKU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing, is the second recipient of this scholarship. She says that without the support of scholarship opportunities, she would not be able to pursue the degree.

Students that are awarded the scholarship commit to serving healthcare needs in the state for at least three years as a condition of the award. Both recipients are from Bowling Green and plan on practicing locally once they graduate.

