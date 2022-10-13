Aviation Heritage Park hosts open cockpit day Oct. 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park is hosting an open cockpit day on Saturday, October 15th.

The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display.

“We restore the cockpits almost as much as we do the exterior of the aircraft,” Board Member Bob Pitchford said, “And there’s a lot of stuff to see. One of the big draws that we believe is the ability to sit inside the NASA T-38. That is the aircraft to be flown by every man to walk on the moon.”

Pitchford also added that there would be ladders for people to climb up on to access the inside of each of the air crafts along with people near them who can talk about their history.

“We’ll have several of the actual pilots there,” he said.

In addition to being able to see inside the various aircrafts at the park, there will also be food trucks available for guests to grab something to eat from.

“We have Cassidy’s barbecue. And Chaney’s is going to are going to be there,” Pitchford said.

The Aviation Heritage Park ark is located at 1825 Three Springs Rd. For more information visit, aviationheritagepark.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.