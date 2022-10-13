Bowling Green residents share their concerns with Scott Waste’s new rules and regulations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Keeping our city clean is very important to bowling green residents, and that begins with trash pick up.

Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about Scott Waste’s new rules and regulations, and the bowling green community is still adjusting.

After the new rules went into effect on August 12th, old and new residents have been doing their best to adapt.

The number one complaint seemed to be zero ample notice prior to the changes.

“I thought it was just sprung on everybody just out of the clear blue and gave nobody time to get rid of their old cans and get one of theirs,” said Bowling Green resident, Judy Hodges.

The verified trash cans must be labeled " Scott Waste,” and those are typically blue and yellow cans.

Personal trash cans cannot be used and will not be emptied.

One Bowling Green resident, Beth Edwardson says, “I have neighbors who had nice personal cans and they’re gone, and Scott took them, and they’ve not seen them, and they’ve not had any reimbursement or anything for those.”

The cans must be brought curbside and placed at least three feet away from everything so their trucks with hydraulic arms can pick it up.

Some elderly Bowling Green residents are concerned about having to lug their trash cans to the curb.

Hodges said, “I am 76 years old, and it’s hard for me to pull one of those carts of trash to the street.”

And when asked if she was made aware of “back door service,” she explained how she would have to make a trip to her doctor’s office to get the forms filled out.

“You have to take this form to your doctor, you know, how in the world is that going to work? You’re going to have to pay to go to your doctor to get this form filled out, so that I guess they know you’re not trying to cheat or whatever,” Hodges said.

Some residents say that the trash out in front of their homes can be an eye sore to the beautiful community.

“Why would we want to put trash cans out on the street? That doesn’t exactly add to the ambiance of ‘beautifying’ Bowling Green,” said Edwardson.

An even larger concern is the fact that many residents have not had their trash picked up over in an extended period of time since the new rules, which can soon become an unsanitary environment for residents and visitors alike.

“It’s not affected anyone favorably. We’ve had issues with pick up for the last few weeks,” said Edwardson.

Hodges agrees, “My trash hadn’t been picked up since I believe it was the 31st of September when it was last picked up.”

Scott Waste did not respond to our multiple requests for an updated statement today.

