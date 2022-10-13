Bristow Elementary School’s ribbon cutting for their new adaptive and inclusive playground

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bristow elementary school students cheered on their fellow classmates at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their new adaptive playground today.

Principal of the elementary school, Chris Stunson, says, “We have incorporated a sensory playground and an adaptive playground here at Bristow elementary school to help our students to have disabilities and mobility issues to feel included when they attend recess.”

Stunson has been pushing for this idea for some time and is thrilled to see it finally completed .

“One thing that I noticed over the years was that students in our MSD classrooms students with mobility issues really did not have the ability to play with their peers on the playground and so this project is really about ensuring that our students feel included and having accessibility for recreational play outside,” said Stunson.

But, the playground is not only limited to one group of students, but for all students to enjoy together!

The principal says, “All students will be able to play in the sensory hall, play with the musical instruments, and so the whole purpose is to ensure that all students are included and ensure diversity and equity in our school district.”

Angel Petty, a parent of a nine-year-old student with a condition called spina bifida which caused him to be paralyzed from the waist down, said is great to see her son play- just as any other kid would, and she looks forward to many more inclusive opportunities for him.

The mother says, “It means a lot just because he’s able to play and do things that children who are differently abled can do. It just is inclusive for him and that is a big deal for me like I just I want him to feel as normal as he can and be able to do you know everything that he’s able to do so I love that they’ve put this in.”

Moving forward, Principal Stunson hopes other schools will follow their lead by investing in more adaptive and inclusive playgrounds for schools across the nation.

The principal says, “I hope is that more schools not only in Bowling Green and Warren County But throughout the nation will work to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in all of their projects throughout the school year. Not just in playground but in classrooms and building design to ensure that equity inclusion is at the forefront of development”

